Cheshire Police have confirmed that a young man was arrested for throwing a smoke grenade towards police and fans at the Chester FC versus Tranmere Rovers derby game.

The whole match has been overshadowed by the death of Chester fan Garry Allen who sadly passed away after falling ill before the start of the game at Chester’s Vauxhall Lookers Stadium on Friday.

Unfortunately, it has also emerged that a 19-year-old male was arrested at the match, before the seriousness of Mr Allen’s condition was known, for throwing a smoke grenade towards police and fans and being in possession of an eight inch flare in his waistband.

A blue flare was apparently set off in the corner of the pitch, close to both sets of fans, after Tranmere clinched a last minute winner in the match that was won 3-2 by the visiting side. The allegiance of the arrested fan is unknown.

The emotion of the late winner also spilled over into a minor pitch invasion from the away end.

Security was tight for the derby game played within the National League, the fifth tier of English football. The attendance was 3,696 including around 1,300 Tranmere fans.