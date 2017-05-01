Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heartbroken family of a 'much loved' man who tragically died following a parachute jump has told of their devastation at their sudden loss.

Carl Marsh, from Knutsford, passed away after an incident at Black Knights Parachute Centre near Lancaster on Saturday (April 29).

The 46-year-old was an experienced parachutist who 'got a great deal of pleasure' out of sky-diving.

In a statement, his loved ones paid moving tribute to 'inspirational' Mr Moss, who was always 'full of jokes and laughter'.

They said: "On Saturday, April 29, our family tragically lost a big part of our lives. Carl was taken away from us so suddenly, that this just doesn't feel real.

"Carl was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and nephew to all of us and we all loved him very much.



"Carl had a big personality and a positive outlook on life. He was full of jokes and laughter and always had a huge smile on his face. He loved nothing more than to have a laugh and joke with us all and never failed to bring a bright light into our lives.

"His enormous heart was big enough for every one of us and he loved life to the full.

"He was a role model for many and had recently achieved the level of Category System Instructor with the BPA.

"He was a leader and admired by so many and his son Craig says he was his hero.



"It is hard to imagine how life will be without Carl. He has left a massive hole in our lives and we will never forget him.

"Carl was an inspiration to us all and his zest for life was demonstrated every day in his love for his family, his strong work ethic and his happy personality. We miss you Carl and love you forever."

Investigation

Lancashire Police say there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances, and the investigation has now been handed over to the British Parachute Association.

DI Simon Ball from Lancaster Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Marsh and in particular those who witnessed this tragic incident.

“During our initial investigation at the scene, we saw nothing that suggested any sign of suspicious activity.

“We are working with the British Parachute Association who are now in charge investigating the incident and have been conducting enquiries on their behalf.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of Mr Marsh's death will take place in due course.