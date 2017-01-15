Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budding writers are in with the chance of winning £2,000 as entry for The High Sheriff’s Cheshire Prize for Literature 2017 is now open.

This year’s competition is for Children’s Literature and is supported by the University of Chester’s Faculty of Education and Children’s Services.

It will be for a previously unpublished piece of writing for children. The entry may be in prose or verse. A prose entry should not exceed 1,500 words. A verse entry should not exceed 100 lines. The intended readership is seven to 14-year-old children.

As well as £2,000 for the winner, additional prize money of £750 will be awarded and the best entries will be published in an anthology. The closing date is September 1, 2017 and the winners will be announced at an awards evening on November 22, where the guest speakers will be Roderick Hunt MBE, and Alex Brychta MBE, author and illustrator of The Oxford Reading Tree, whose books feature the much-loved characters Biff, Chip and Kipper.

Mr Hunt is an alumnus of the former Chester College and also the recipient of an honorary degree from the University of Chester as it is today.

Competition judge Simon Poole, from the Faculty of Education and Children’s Services, said: “What a wonderful opportunity for writers who have a connection with Cheshire.

“The judging panel is looking for innovative and engaging writing. We, as a university, are also pleased to announce that our guest speaker this year will be Dr Hunt, whose own outstanding contribution to the development of literacy in children is an inspiration.

“As one of our own, we are extremely proud of his work and his loyal support for the university.”

Entries are welcome from writers over the age of 18, who were born, live or have lived, study or have studied, work or have worked, in Cheshire.

The High Sheriff’s Cheshire Prize for Literature has been running for 14 years, having been set up in 2003 by the then High Sheriff of Cheshire, John Richards OBE, DL.

Details of how to enter, and full competition rules, can be found at: http://www.chester.ac.uk/literatureprize