Did you spot this massive sight on the roads today? Turns out it is a beer container.

A team have been escorting it first through Ellesmere Port and then the A41 and A51 on Tuesday (May 30).

It passed through Backford at about 2pm.

Pictures show the precision needed to get the container around a corner off Station Road in Little Sutton earlier in the day.

The 'abnormal load' is on its way on the back of a flatbed to Staffordshire.

Cheshire Constabulary have been keeping Twitter up to date with its progress.

The force added drivers may need to allow extra time for their journey.

