Emergency services attended an accident on the Cheshire Oaks roundabout just off the M53 this afternoon (Thursday, August 3).

Cheshire Police say the collision involved a black BMW which lost control and hit a road sign about 1pm.

Paramedics were called to check over the male driver as a precaution although he is not thought to be injured.

There are no reports of major congestion in the area.