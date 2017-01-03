Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Siblings who were found dead at the bottom of cliffs in Dover on New Year's Day are thought to be 59-year-old twins from Elton .

The tragic brother and sister were discovered dressed in dark-coloured wet weather gear at the foot of Langdon Cliffs near to another body.

But none of the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Kent Police has revealed that the siblings are still to be formally identified but they believe they are twins from Elton who were in London on December 22 and in Dover on Boxing Day.

Now the force is keen to establish if they were staying locally and has called on the public to help trace the pair's last movements.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Ward said: "We have already contacted local hotels but are now asking owners of guest houses, bed and breakfasts and pubs to contact us if they had a man and woman in their late 50s from Cheshire staying over the Christmas and New Year period."

(Photo: Twitter / @Kent_999s)

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw the man and woman at the top of the cliffs in the period between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The third body has been identified as a 45-year-old man from Manchester, and police say they are satisfied that his death is not related to those of the siblings.

If you have any information that could help with the enquiry please phone Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 01-0980.