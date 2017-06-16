Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elton Post Office, which temporarily closed in December 2016, is to reopen in a new location as a modern open-plan branch with extended opening hours.

Post Office local is a new concept for delivering Post Office services and the new Elton branch will offer products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

The proposed new location for the branch is McColl’s Retail Group, 1-2 Elton Shopping Precinct, Ince Lane, Elton.

This is 25 metres from the previous Elton Post Office at Unit 4, Elton Shopping Precinct, Ince Lane, Elton. The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open from 6am–6pm Monday and Thursday; 6am–6.30pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 6.30am–2pm on Sunday. This would offer 74 hours of Post Office service every week.

This is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Suzanne Richardson, regional network manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on July 25.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 326614.