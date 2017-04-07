Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of 13 men have been cleared of raping a girl from Deeside after their trials collapsed.

Prosecutors alleged the woman, who is now 20, was abused between the ages of 13 and 17.

Three men from Elton were among those to be found not guilty.

The group were involved in two trials at Mold Crown Court which both collapsed - the first with six defendants and the second with seven.

The first ended abruptly in January when the complainant refused to give evidence during cross-examination and stormed out of court never to return.

Prosecutors offered no evidence and the six defendants were found not guilty. They were:

Billy Joe Evans, 21, of Park Hall caravan site, Oswestry, who faced one rape charge

James Dean Evans, 21, of Alvaney View in Elton, who faced three charges of rape

Rocky Evans, 22, of Old Hall Road, Elton, Chester, who denied four charges of rape, one charge of sexual assault, and two charges of people trafficking for sexual exploitation

Jimmy Dean Holden, 20, of River View caravan park, Tan House Lane, Widnes, who faced two rape charges

Silvester Martin Price, 19, of Ascot Close, Albany Park, Oswestry, who faced one rape charge

Danny Arthur Roberts, 31, of Park Hall Caravan site, Oswestry, who faced two rape charges

The second case fell apart in February after the prosecution offered no further evidence against the men. They were:

Thomas David Beaney, 21, Chester Road, Pentre, Deeside, who faced one count of rape and one of sexual assault

Miles Berry, 23, of King’s Road in Connah’s Quay, who faced three counts of rape and one charge of people trafficking

Stephen Berry, 18, of Factory Road in Sandycroft, who faced one rape count

James Anthony Doran, 23, who lives in a caravan site at Maidstone in Kent, who was charged with one rape offence, two charges of sexual assault, people trafficking

Paddy Doran, 18, of Tara Park Caravan Site, Oil Lane, Liverpool, who faced two charges of rape and one charge of people trafficking

Levi Gorman, 18, of Ince Lane, Elton, Chester, who faced one charge of rape and one charge of human trafficking

Thomas Lloyd Wilson, 18, of Warren Road, Market Drayton, who had been bailed to another address, who faced three rape charges.

James Doran admitted possessing an indecent video clip of a child and distributing that video clip and earlier received a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 25 days rehabilitation.

He was ordered to pay £400 costs.