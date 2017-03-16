Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been charged after a 75-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman were allegedly defrauded of thousands of pounds each.

Merseyside Police confirmed the pair, including a man from Elton , have been charged with fraud offences following two incidents in Wirral and Sefton in January 2017.

Christopher Smith, 48, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and with making a false statement to an insurance company.

Andrew Lovell, 41, of Coppice Green, Elton, Chester, has been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Both appeared at Wirral Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning (March 15) and were remanded in custody to appear again on April 12.

A police spokesperson said: “This follows an incident on January 5 in which a 75-year-old woman was defrauded of £3,500 in Claughton, Wirral and a further incident on January 9 when an 84-year-old woman was defrauded of £3,200 in Formby, Sefton.”