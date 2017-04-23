Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new business centre has been officially opened on the former site of a well-known Ellesmere Port landmark.

Cheshire-based Portal Business Centres have launched their third centre in Bridgewater House on the former site of the town’s Bridgewater Paper Mill, now Port Cheshire.

The mill closed in 2010 when decades of paper making drew to a close after the mill was shut down by its Canadian owners who had filed for administration. The closure resulted in the loss of more than 250 jobs with Peel Ports acquiring the site.

Portal says Bridgewater House offers fully-serviced office accommodation with a range of suites from one person to 10 and more than 25 offices on the ground floor.

It will also provide meeting rooms and virtual office services including telephone answering, mailing address and hot desk facilities.

Portal Business Centres, which describes itself as one of the leading independent serviced office providers in the north west, has been established for 25 years and currently has centres in Warrington and Bromborough.

It believes the new Ellesmere Port base will provide a range of business services in the area with free parking.

Located just off junction 7 of the M53 the modern two storey building provides quick and easy access to those commuting in and out of North Wales, Chester, Wirral, Liverpool and Manchester.

The centre is well serviced with transport links including the M53, M56, M62, M6 and Ellesmere Port train station. It is within a thirty minute drive of both Manchester International and Liverpool John Lennon airports.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

Managing director Sallie Maskrey said: “Portal Business Centres has been looking for the perfect site for its third centre for some time and Bridgewater House ticks all the boxes for what is needed.

“It offers a wide range of accommodation choices giving small and medium sized enterprises the chance to take office space within the centre and grow their business from within.

“The centre will be fully equipped with the latest VOIP telephony and broadband technology, a range of fully furnished offices ready to move into, bespoke, tailored packages to suit and a reception staffed with professional, experienced team members who will be able to assist on all administrative matters.”

The firm will also run networking events which will provide a forum for both clients and local businesses to come together to help foster a strong business community within the centre.

Mayor Peter Rooney was on hand to do the honours and welcome the new centre to the town.

Sallie added: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Cllr Peter Rooney along to Bridgewater House to officially open the centre in his role as mayor of Ellesmere Port.

“We were joined by a number of local businesses on the day who took the time to tour the centre and see what excellent facilities we are offering to SMEs in the area. To be at the forefront of the regeneration of Port Cheshire is very exciting and we look forward to working with businesses to help their businesses grow and thrive.”

Fully furnished office suites are now available for immediate occupation by contacting the sales team on 0345 456 4592 for further information or by visiting www.portalbusinesscentres.co.uk.