Special Olympians from Ellesmere Port’s twin town of Reutlingen paid a Bank Holiday visit.

The Special Olympics Club of Ellesmere Port and Neston and Chester had an exciting weekend hosting the TSG Reutlingen Inklusiv Special Olympics team.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Ellesmere Port, Peter and Sharon Rooney, along with members of the Ellesmere Port/Reutlingen Friendship Group, joined in a welcome meal at Trafford Hall in nearby Wimbolds Trafford. Organisers say the visitors had a hectic weekend taking part in physical activities with their new friends.

They also visited Chester where they marched through the city escorted by Roman soldiers and the trip also took in Chester Zoo and Ellesmere Port Boat Museum.

The parents of one Reutlingen visitor said they would like to return to the area as tourists ‘as they had thoroughly enjoyed their time here’.

The exchange was supported by the Friendship Group, Ellesmere Port Lions, The Rotary Club of Ellesmere Port and Reutlingen Town Council.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports group for those with intellectual disabilities.