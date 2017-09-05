The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 40 years after the first Astra rolled off the production line at Vauxhall’s in Ellesmere Port, proud employees have marked a landmark moment of the four millionth Brit-built favourite leaving the factory.

The event saw a choreographed display of 236 Astra Sport Tourers to spell out the feat.

Vauxhall says manufacture of the iconic British car since 1981 has seen the North Road plant providing employment to generations of local families, ploughing millions into the local economy.

The striking celebratory line-up, which took 12 hours, 57 red and 179 white cars to assemble, spelled out the achievement in Astra’s trademark red, honouring the thousands of employees who have contributed to the momentous milestone.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Ellesmere Port has produced all seven generations of the famous Astra, exporting more than two million vehicles to 25 European markets and even Australia in the early years.

Today the factory employs nearly 2,000 people while many more depend on the plant in the supply chain as it builds approximately 680 Astras a day.

Denis Chick, director of communications at Vauxhall Motors said: “The Vauxhall Astra has been one of Britain’s best-selling and loved cars for almost four decades and we’re proud to manufacture it here in the UK at Ellesmere Port.

“We felt the production of our four millionth Astra was worth celebrating and, as always, the team at Ellesmere Port has stepped up to the challenge by creating this stunning image.”

Vauxhall has invested more than £200m in the Ellesmere Port factory in recent years and it remains a stalwart of British manufacturing.

With nearly 80% of Ellesmere Port vehicles currently exported out of the UK, Vauxhall believes the plant is set to continue as a major supplier to customers both home and abroad.