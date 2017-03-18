Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port trampoline park is determined to set a world record for the longest bounce to raise money for Comic Relief.

Freedome at Cheshire Oaks will make the world record attempt on Comic Relief Day, Friday, March 24.

A team that includes a minimum of 15 Freedome staff will be bouncing through the night with a goal of 12 consecutive hours of tag bouncing.

Sponsored by family and friends of Freedome, all money raised for the event will be donated to Comic Relief and the entire bounce will be live-streamed on social media.

Pete Brown, MD of Freedome, said: “We work with some of the best staff in the industry, who are literally bouncing off the walls with excitement about this attempt.

“It is for a fantastic cause and if we can break a world record whilst raising money, in what is effectively one of the safest possible trampoline parks in the UK, then it’s a win win situation.”

If you would like to follow the attempt or sponsor the team, simply visit the Freedome Facebook page at www.facebook.com/freedomeparks/