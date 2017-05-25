The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ellesmere Port tattoo fixer Jay Hutton has paid tribute to one of the 22 Manchester terror attack victims who appeared on his show to get an iconic tattoo of Deirdre Barlow.

Martyn Hett, a superfan of Coronation Street, was memorably inked on his leg with a picture of the famous soap character by Jay, who runs the Adrenaline Tattoo Studio in Whitby.

Mr Hett, 29, was one of the 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Today, Jay posted on Facebook: “Such sad news to hear about Martyn Hett who lost his life in the Manchester attack.

“I had the pleasure of tattooing Martyn who was a genuine, nice guy.

“Thoughts are with his family and all those who lost someone in Manchester.”

When he appeared on Tattoo Fixers, PR manager Martyn from Stockport explained how Anne Kirkbride, who played Deirdre Barlow in the soap, was one of his “favourite people to have ever existed”.

He originally had her name tattooed on his ankle and decided to have that covered with an even bigger tribute to her.

“My flat is a Coronation Street museum,” he told programme makers.

Martyn also made an appearance on Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me.

A statement issued by his family said he “just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time”.

It added: “Words cannot describe the generosity and kindness our families have received over the last few days.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of lives he has touched and the kind words that are being said about him.

“Martyn was the icon of all our lives. His infectious laugh and his niche sense of humour will stay with us forever.

“He lived for every moment of every day and fitted an entire lifetime of memories into his 29 years.

“Whilst they have taken the life out of Martyn, no one can, and ever will, take Martyn out of our lives.”

