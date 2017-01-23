Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student and swimming teacher can add aspiring beauty queen to her already impressive CV after winning a coveted spot in the finals of Miss Wales 2017.

Twenty-two-year-old Rachel Stevens, who lives in Ellesmere Port, will represent Saltney – where she grew up – at the annual competition in Cardiff in April.

Rachel studies psychology at the University of Chester and is keen to use her platform to spread the word about mental health and ‘reduce the stigma’ surrounding it.

Her ultimate goal is to run her own charity, offering psychotherapies to people who cannot afford private healthcare or ‘endure NHS waiting lists’.

But first she has set her sights on the Miss Wales crown.

Rachel said: “Miss Wales empowers young women and showcases their volunteering and fundraising efforts, healthy living and natural beauty – the sparkly dresses are an added bonus!”

Whoever wins Miss Wales will go on to compete at Miss World, the longest-running international pageant.

In the meantime, Rachel has plenty of fundraising efforts to keep her busy, including climbing Snowdon carrying 22lb to raise awareness of the 22 veterans committing suicide each day, and walking, running, swimming, cycling or running a 5k each day in February.

As well as her passion for health and fitness, she loves helping others and her volunteering has taken her to a psychiatric facility in Sri Lanka and a refugee camp in France.

“I’m definitely not afraid to get stuck in,” she said.

“I think it’s very important we help those who cannot help themselves, after all one day it could be you.

“Working with children, I see firsthand how impressionable they are and, for this reason and with everything going on in the world, I feel it my duty to be a positive role model.”

Rachel added: “With my passion for charity work and wellbeing, I feel I would be the perfect ambassador for Wales.”

For information about how to vote for Rachel, click here .