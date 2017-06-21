Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award winning student from Ellesmere Port has polished off the competition.

Kelly Svensen, 24, from West Cheshire College, impressed the judges at the UK Nail Tech 2017 event held at the NEC in Birmingham walking away with the winning place in the ‘Tip and Overlay’ category.

The win comes just weeks after Kelly outperformed the competition at the Professional Beauty International Nail Championships 2017 in London claiming first place in the ‘Nail Starters Manicure’ category as well as runner up in the ‘Nail Starters Permanent Polish’ class.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I heard the results,” said Kelly.

“It was a great day and I couldn’t believe that I had won. It’s been a really fabulous year so far and I’m really proud of my achievements.”

(Photo: UGC TCH)

The UK Nail Tech 2017 is part of the annual Beauty UK Show. This year there were four student competitions taking place at the event, all created specifically to recognise talented student nail technicians currently studying in the UK.

Kelly went on to say: “I’ve had great support from the college and my fellow students. Their encouragement and support has really helped me along the way and I’m very appreciative of their backing.

“Gaining acknowledgement at these types of competitions really helps to boost our profiles within the industry and foster affiliations with companies for work placements so I am really chuffed to have been awarded the top position.”