A new armed forces drop-in is being launched in Ellesmere Port.

A military veteran has joined forces with the borough council to set up twice monthly sessions for fellow ex-servicemen and women to meet up and share stories over a cup of tea.

The Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) Break Drop-in, to be based in Ellesmere Port library on Civic Way, is open to veterans, regulars or reserves and their dependents to come together in a relaxed social environment, pull up a sandbag and share similar experiences.

It will also offer front-line help where needed and direct access to support, advice, and guidance.

This can cover topics like employment, debt, benefits, welfare, mental health difficulties, housing, homelessness, drug and alcohol problems, Welfare Poppy Breaks, health and wellbeing, peer support/advocacy and anything else that veterans feel they may be struggling with or benefit from.

The drop in will be operated by the Armed Forces Community Support Hub based in Warrington. It is the initiative of military veteran Gavin Jones, manager at the hub.

The hub is a standalone charity built upon a unique working partnership between Armed Forces charity SSAFA and a wide range of other groups.

These include the Citizens Advice Bureau, the Royal British Legion, the Defence Medical Welfare Service, Combat Stress, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust (Veterans in Mind), Help for Heroes, Cheshire Police, CGL Pathways to Recovery and a number of local authorities.

Gavin said: “This is a fantastic and unique partnership between the hub and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

“The NAAFI Break Drop-In aims to reach out further into the community providing a friendly and supportive environment for veterans to come together, meet new people who have similar experiences, engage in some military banter and also access support, advice and assistance.”

Ellesmere Port Whitby ward councillor Brian Jones (Lab), the council’s Armed Forces Members Champion, said: “Our council recognises and admires the commitment and sacrifices that our armed services and their families make on our behalf. We are committed to doing everything possible to support both serving and retired service men and women and their families.

“With Armed Forces Week commencing nationally on June 19 we believe that the NAAFI Break Drop-In is a timely way of the council reinforcing that commitment and providing veterans with the support that they need.”

The drop in will be held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month, starting on Thursday, June 15 at the library between 11am and 1pm.

“If you fancy a brew, a bit of banter or some advice and support, then pop along,” said Gavin.