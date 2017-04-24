Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s oil refinery is not only backing a half marathon but a 30 strong team from the workforce is in training to take part.

Fielding a squad in the Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon is one of the more visible signs that Stanlow-based Essar, the event’s title sponsor, supports employees who enjoy and promote a healthier lifestyle, race organisers Active Leisure Events believe.

The team is preparing to tackle the 13.1 mile route on Sunday, May 21.

It will join the thousands of runners starting at Chester Racecourse on a traffic free route through the city centre and out towards Ellesmere Port’s countryside before returning to Chester for a spectacular city centre finish on the Town Hall square.

Race director Andy White said: “The course allows up to 7,000 runners to take part and such is the popularity of the race that even at that level the race still sells out every year.”

Colleague joint race organiser Chris Hulse added: “Over its 36 years of being run this event has a long association with charity fundraising.

“This year we expect our runners to raise over £500,000 for a wide variety of causes including our lead charity Claire House Children’s Hospice. Typical of these generous athletes are the team of runners from Essar.

“Adopting a healthier lifestyle in this way is good for the athletes, good for their employers who get a healthier and well-motivated workforce and good for the charities who benefit from the funds raised.”