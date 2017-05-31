Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hefty fine has been handed out to an Ellesmere Port pub for illegally showing Sky Sports.

The Station Hotel's licensee was taken to court by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT).

Gail Bleasdale was ordered to pay £17,108 in damages and costs.

Bars and pubs need a commercial viewing agreement in order to lawfully show Sky Sports channels.

Sky head of commercial piracy George Lawson said: “Orders like this result from some licensees thinking they are above the law.

“The law is clear – if you choose to televise content illegally then you run the very real risk of being caught and facing substantial penalties or a criminal conviction.

“The risks are not worth running.“

FACT brought three other prosecutions but they were all fined less than the Station Hotel at Liverpool Magistrates Court on May 18.

Licensees at the Johnny Todd in Liverpool were ordered to pay more than £9,000 while the landlords at the Claredon Hotel in Runcorn and the Swan in Clwyd must pay a combined £6,500.

Mr Lawson added: “We are committed to visiting thousands of pubs, as well as investigating suppliers, to protect our customers and ensure they are not left short-changed by illegal activity.

“The Premier League season has come to an end, but we’ll be continuing to work with investigators to visit pubs throughout the summer to help protect those customers who legitimately invest in Sky Sports.”