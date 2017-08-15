Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary have revealed scant details about an incident which saw an increased police presence near Ellesmere Port town centre around lunchtime today (Tuesday, August 15).

Officers had been investigating reports of a suspicious male in Meadow Lane but it was later established there was nothing to worry about.

Police tweeted at the time about an on-going incident with the possibility people may see an ‘increased officer presence’.

But shortly afterwards a message was posted saying the incident had been resolved.

“Officers investigating have established there is no cause for alarm,” said the tweet.

Cheshire Police spokeswoman Emma James told The Chronicle: “Officers investigating reports of a suspicious man in Meadow Lane, Ellesmere Port, have established there is no cause for alarm.”