Stunning images by a young Ellesmere Port photographer are helping a charity achieve their aims.

They have been taken by Libbi Groves, 25, for Wirral based Stick ‘n’ Step which aids children living with cerebral palsy.

Libbi, who also has the disorder which affects muscle control and movement, has faced many challenges in her own life living with cerebral palsy and was drawn to work with the charity having great empathy with the children it works with.

Her images paint a picture of the charity’s work through a new exhibition now running in at Open Eye on Liverpool Waterfront until mid September.

Libbi partnered with Stick ‘n’ Step to produce a range of photographs encapsulating the spirit of the charity’s work with children with cerebral palsy.

Her photographs are said to be a key part of the exhibition which promises to offer a glimpse into the everyday activities of people working hard to transform the lives of others to bring about change in society.

Having just graduated from the Hugh Baird College in the city with a first class degree in photography, Libbi was commissioned by the gallery to take part in the exhibition owing to the quality of a portfolio of photos she had taken charting the challenges she had.

Open Eye introduced her to Stick ‘n’ Step where she spent a month immersed in the charity getting to know the children and staff before taking a series of striking photographs that will feature in the exhibition.

Stick ‘n’ Step provides free conductive education sessions to children with cerebral palsy. The charity’s support improves mobility, independence and boosts self-confidence, enabling every child to reach their personal potential.

Libbi, who hopes to start studying for a Masters degree so she can pursue training as a social worker, said: “It’s tremendously exciting to be commissioned by Open Eye Gallery. I was drawn to Stick ‘n’ Step as soon as I was introduced to the charity as I can identify so closely with the children who attend conductive education classes there.

“I have so enjoyed getting to know them and their families. Disability awareness is much better now than when I was growing up but it is still so important to recognise the value of integration and the importance of breaking down barriers so no one is isolated by a disability.”

'Real insight'

Sarah Smithson, operations manager at Stick ‘n’ Step, added: “Libbi has produced some stunning images of our children which give a real insight into what we are working to achieve here.

“It is wonderful for the children and their parents to chat to her and see that someone just like them can have a flourishing career and realise their potential as Libbi has. She is a fantastic role model.”

Libbi’s work in the ‘Open 3: Affecting Change’ exhibition can be seen until September 17 at the Open Eye Gallery.