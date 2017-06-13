Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The safety record at Ellesmere Port’s oil refinery has come to the aid of children and grown ups with Down’s syndrome and their families.

Essar Stanlow has donated £3,000 to Wirral based charity Sundowns in recognition of the refinery reaching one million hours without a recordable injury.

The donation was made through the company’s ‘Let’s Give’ initiative which links safety milestones to charitable giving. Under the scheme employees nominate the charities they would like to benefit when a notable safety target is reached.

Sundowns, which stands for ‘supporting and understanding the needs of Down’s syndrome’ supports people with Down’s syndrome, their parents and carers.

The charity provides support and a range of activities and social opportunities to improve confidence, build relationships and enhance skills.

Stanlow electrical engineer Stephen Marsden explained why he had nominated the charity.

“Seven years ago we welcomed our son Oscar into our lives. Minutes after he was born we discovered that Oscar had Down’s syndrome,” he said.

“Having little knowledge or experience of the condition we were extremely grateful for the support that Sundowns gave our family.

“Through the charity we have met other families in the area who have children with Down’s syndrome which is great not only as a support network but we also have plenty of fun when all the families get together.”

Kim Page, a Sundowns trustee, added: “As well as providing a support service to those living with Down’s syndrome we focus on raising awareness of how parents can be supported from the moment of diagnosis.

“Often the news that a child has Down’s syndrome is delivered as an apology which can make an already emotional time distressful.

“We are working with professionals to help them with a positive, informative and supportive approach to the diagnosis.”

She continued: “Another key area of our work is the transition between education and employment. This can be a tricky time for people with Down’s syndrome as they move towards independence.

“By working with companies in the area we are establishing links for work experience placements which can be rewarding for both employer and employee.”

Kim concluded: “We are very grateful to Essar for their donation. It will go towards Forest Schools, one of our most popular activities.

“We have plenty of activities for the children directly affected by their condition whereas our Forest Schools bring whole families together providing an opportunity for everyone to get involved in learning new skills and making memories.”

The Stanlow refinery is owned and operated by Essar Oil UK.