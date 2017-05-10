Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour heavyweight Tom Watson was on hand when Ellesmere Port and Neston General Election candidate Justin Madders opened his campaign office.

The party’s deputy leader pitched up to join Mr Madders, activists and campaigners for the official launch of the office at 1a Cambridge Road, Ellesmere Port just off the historic high street.

Speaking at the event Mr Watson praised Mr Madders’ impact in Parliament during his two years at Westminster following his election in 2015.

“I remember coming here two years ago when Justin was a new candidate and since that time he has risen to national prominence,” said Mr Watson.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

Mr Madders pledged to continue to work hard and to put the needs of Ellesmere Port and Neston residents ahead of anything else.