Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port man accused of murdering 29-year-old Ellia Arathoon will stand trial in the autumn.

Craig Andrew Procter, 40, of Shephard Close, pleaded not guilty last December.

His six-week trial had been due to take place at Chester this month but has now been moved to Liverpool Crown Court starting on Monday, October 16.

The Chronicle understands Chester Crown Court, where the case had been scheduled to take place, has not got the capacity to deal with the lengthy trial.

Ellia, who is from Ellesmere Port town centre, was last seen alive on Friday, October 28, 2016.

Police later revealed officers had discovered what were believed to be human remains close to the M53.

Ellia’s funeral took place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church on December 19 where mourners were reminded of her ‘beautiful smile’.

The service was followed by cremation at Chester Crematorium in Blacon.

(Image: Julian Hamilton/Daily Mirror)

Ellia’s coffin was covered in photographs showing her journey through life with the words ‘Mummy Ellia’ spelled out in the flowers within the hearse in reference to her young son Reece.

She is also survived by parents Elaina and Lee and sister Emma. Her father Lee was among the pallbearers.

Tearful best friend Steph Griffiths, from Ellesmere Port, led the tributes during the service.

She told the congregation: “I stand here today feeling so blessed to say I was lucky enough to have my best friend, Ellia.

“You were the purest, most honest, form of person. You would burst into a room that would light up instantly. Everybody knew you had arrived. There was never a dull moment with you.”

She talked of her ‘infectious laugh’, ‘beautiful smile’, humour and kindness.

Steph added: “I’ve seen a side to you that you didn’t let many see and that will never leave me. You were truly one of a kind and have left the biggest imprint on my heart.”