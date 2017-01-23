Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders is encouraging local people to show their support for Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday.

Mr Madders’ message came after he signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

He pledged his support to the commemoration which honours those who were murdered during the Holocaust and pays tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

The date marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

After signing the Book of Commitment, the MP said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Ellesmere Port and Neston to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to just history it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors. I encourage local people to show their support for such an important day.”