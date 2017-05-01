Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The importance of Vauxhall to the future of the UK economy has been emphasised by Ellesmere Port & Neston MP Justin Madders.

Mr Madders, who worked tirelessly during the PSA takeover of GM Europe, was joined by Wirral South MP Alison McGovern, Wallasey MP Angela Eagle, shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Kier Starmer and shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey on a tour of the North Road plant.

The visit saw Mr Madders setting out the importance of the factory to his shadow cabinet colleagues from Westminster.

During the uncertainty following the takeover of Vauxhall by the PSA group the MP is said to have won plaudits for his work to obtain assurances from the new owners and the Government on the future of the plant.

Mr Madders said: “Vauxhall, its supply chain and the rest of the automotive sector could not be more important to the future of the economy.

“Following the news of the PSA takeover I worked tirelessly to obtain assurances in the short-term .

“The next step is to make a long-term case for the future of the sector.

“I was delighted to welcome my colleagues to the factory where they could see for themselves what an excellent facility it is and just how committed the workforce are.”

He emphasised: “They were clear that a Labour Government would seek the best possible outcome for Vauxhall as part of the Brexit negotiations and that they would pull out all the stops to support this vital industry.”