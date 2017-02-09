Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly brandished a firearm towards two 15-year-old girls from his home in Ellesmere Port .

The terrifying incident unfolded on Livingstone Road at around 4.45pm on Wednesday (February 8).

Officers from Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit were called to the scene and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Now Cheshire police have sought to put residents' minds at rest that the event was 'isolated'.

Detective Inspector Chris Williams said: “I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident with no injuries or damage to property reported.

"The man remains in police custody and is being interviewed by detectives.”