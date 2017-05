Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 42-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been charged after a police drugs raid.

Simon Johnson, from Little Sutton, faces one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Cheshire Constabulary officers found a stash of class A drugs when they executed a warrant at Thornleigh Drive on Thursday (May 4).

The substances were seized and Johnson was arrested yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday.