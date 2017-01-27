Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ellesmere Port-built Vauxhall Astra has won big at the WhatCar? Car of the Year Awards for the second year in a row.

The magazine commended the Astra in ‘arguably the toughest class of all’ .

WhatCar? have dubbed it the best family car under £18,000 on the market for 2017.

Vauxhall employ more than 2,000 people at their Ellesmere Port plant which makes the award-winning model.

WhatCar? editor Steve Huntingford said: “This is arguably the toughest class of all.

“Competition is so fierce that even a single weakness is usually enough to rule a car out of the running.

“The Astra isn’t just about incredible value for money, it’s one of the best cars in the class on merit. It’s good to drive, smart inside and more practical than many of its peers, with lots of rear knee room and a whopping boot.

“We rate it as the best family car you can buy today, thanks to its blend of modern technology, excellent value for money and superb overall ownership experience.”

It is the latest in a string of accolades for the Astra, including European Car of the Year 2016.

WhatCar? picked out the new 109bhp 1.6-litre diesel model as one of the ‘best performers yet’ in its true MPG test.

Vauxhall chairman and managing director Rory Harvey said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition from WhatCar?

“Last year was quite a year for the Astra; it won a host of top awards as well as topping its segment in the fourth quarter and the second half of the year.”

According to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders figures, the Astra sold more than 32,000 models in the second half of 2016.

