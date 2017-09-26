Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways officers have been called to deal with an accident involving two cars on the M53 at Ellesmere Port.

The accident was reported to police just before 5.30pm today (Tuesday, September 26) on the motorway at junction nine with the A5032.

One lane of two is currently reported to be closed.

Travel website Inrix reports: "Very slow traffic and one lane closed due to accident on M53 Northbound at J9 A5032 (Ellesmere Port)."

Highways England have also tweeted about the incident saying: "#M53 Northbound J9 #Ellesmere Port 1 lane closed due to traffic collision. 2 cars involved. Highways England traffic officers are at scene."