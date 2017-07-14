Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port housebuilder has cooked up a dream kitchen for the Royal British Legion Club.

The Little Sutton club will soon be able to prepare and sell food after developers Redrow stepped in with a major boost to renovations.

The Legion, on Chester Road, is the only one in the area and, sadly, over the years it has fallen behind in decoration and is in need of repairs.

With the wish to bring the club back to its former glory, club president Kathleen Friday made an approach to Redrow for assistance with the renovations after hearing about the housebuilder’s community fund.

Kathleen, who is from Little Sutton, said: “The club is self-funding and we do not make enough profit for refurbishment.

“We host many local societies here such as Weight Watchers, Hooton Pigeon Club, an allotment, military groups, firemen, the women’s section of the Legion and the branch to name just a few who all rely on us staying open.

“We also have a concert room which is used for parties and celebrations and so with new people moving into the area the club will be a focal point for many more people too.

“We’ve been reliant on donations and fundraising to replace various parts of the club such as seating and carpets but something which was in most need of replacement was our 25-year-old kitchen which had no cooker.”

Redrow initially stepped in with a donation towards new carpets just before Christmas. Then after hearing how difficult it was proving to replace the tired kitchen they decided to cook up a new one.

Team effort

Through a team effort which has included site staff, sub-contractors, suppliers and apprentices over the last couple of months Redrow has now provided and installed the sparkling new feature.

A delighted Kathleen added: “The kitchen is looking fantastic and we are so excited. We are now applying for a licence to enable us to prepare and sell food on the premises.

“Everyone has been absolutely amazing and we are so grateful for Redrow’s support.”

Paul Cromby, area construction manager for Redrow, oversaw the project from start to finish. He said: “Thanks to the community fund we have been able to lend a big helping hand by installing the new kitchen along with appliances, a new floor, lighting, tiling and outdoor sockets.”

“It’s been fantastic to see the room brought bang up to date and we are pleased to play our part in supporting the ongoing success of the Royal British Legion in Little Sutton.

“It has also been a great opportunity for our talented apprentices Sam Wainwright, Joe Nowak and Travis Wade to be a part of such a worthwhile project and we couldn’t have done it without the generosity of our suppliers too.”

Redrow says it is ‘extremely grateful’ to the ‘many’ firms who offered their time, materials and expertise completely free of charge to the project.

It is currently building Ledsham Garden Village in Little Sutton at two neighbouring housing collections, Oaklands and Sycamore Green which are separated by a central boulevard.

The development is said to be a flagship venture for the housebuilder, set to cover 105 hectares off Ledsham Road which will eventually become a new community of up to 2,000 homes.

When completed the overall scheme will have nearly 100 acres of open space which will include playing fields, a park and allotments.

The community fund is in addition to Redrow’s contribution, as part of the planning process, of over £13.3m to Little Sutton and the surrounding area which will go towards a new primary school, off-site school provision, new and improved bus routes, better playing fields and play facilities and improvements to local shops and health facilities. It will include 500 affordable homes.