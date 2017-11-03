Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Politicians and grass-roots campaigners are uniting to oppose fracking in Cheshire at a rally backed by a leading member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow team.

The borough’s MPs will speak alongside Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, at Ellesmere Port Civic Square on Saturday, November 18, from 1pm.

There will be stalls and live music. The speeches will be followed by a march around Ellesmere Port centre.

Feelings are running high because of IGas operations in Ellesmere Port and nearby Ince Marshes where actual fracking is proposed as part of a test well in Grinsome Road, Elton. Opponents fear earthquakes, air and water contamination and reject a future based on burning fossil fuels because of the impact on climate change.

Wolverham resident Jackie Mayers said: “I was really unhappy about these proposals as there is a huge amount of pollution here already and the reality is that there are very few jobs created by this industry compared to renewable energy.”

Frack Free Dee coalition spokesmen Steve Allman implored the community to get involved.

He said: “Come and join us to show your opposition to fracking or to learn a little bit more. It will be a day of coming together, with stalls and local live bands.”

Resident Ged Issac, a member of Ellesmere Port Frack Free, said: “It’s going to be a great day for the community to unite and learn a bit more about fracking.”

Anti-fracking MPs speaking at the event are Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port & Neston), Chris Matheson (Chester) and Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale).

Mr Madders MP said: “This event is a great opportunity to demonstrate just how strongly the community feels about fracking. Let’s all get together and make our voices heard!”

Chris Matheson MP added: “I’ve long opposed fracking here in Cheshire or anywhere for that matter. We need a well-supported and financed renewable sector that will bring well paid skilled jobs to the area.”

Green Party co-chair Colin Watson said: “We all need to act to stop this industry now. Once started this industry will be very hard to stop until they have taken their profit, and left government taxes to clear up the mess.”