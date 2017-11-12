Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port garden centre on the A41 is again lined up for housing.

Fifty-two affordable homes are proposed at the much-loved Sycamore Park Garden Centre on Chester Road in Great Sutton by the Liverpool-based Riverside Housing Association.

The Pioneer was alerted by a concerned resident who said: “As you will be aware there has been some controversy regarding a housing scheme that is looking to knock down the Grace Arms (in Ellesmere Port). Well I’m afraid there is another.

“Riverside Developments, based in Liverpool, are looking to buy Sycamore Garden Centre on the A41.

“Considering there are many plots of empty land across the town that would make more sense for affordable housing it begs the question why they would want to chose this site?”

He urged ‘as many people as possible to lodge their objections officially’ and added: “Please also make your feeling known to our local MP Justin Madders who I know is unhappy with the proposal for the Grace Arms and would, hopefully, be equally unhappy with this proposal.”

In 2006 the Pioneer was praised for helping to save the garden centre from demolition.

Residents applauded the newspaper for highlighting controversial plans to build 60 homes on the site with a story prompting hundreds of neighbours to write objection letters to the borough council and sign a 1,011 signature petition calling for the centre to be saved.

Dozens then attended the council planning meeting to see the scheme thrown out.

Speaking afterwards campaign leader Kathy Park said: “It’s all down to the Pioneer. You raised the awareness, told everyone what was going on and so did a valuable service to the community.

“I’m absolutely delighted we were able to save Sycamore Park.

"It’s a lovely facility.

‘The Pioneer story turned this into a talking point. As a result, 82 letters were handed in to the council and hundreds signed the petition.”

Mrs Park had argued the 60 homes in the development were not in keeping with the area, jobs would be lost and the garden centre and its restaurant were valuable community facilities.

The application was rejected by the then district council for a number of reasons including protected trees with councillors not accepting it was reasonable to make people unemployed when there were other available sites across the town.

In a statement submitted to borough planners, Wirral-based agents Paddock Johnson Partnership claim Sycamore is due to close in the near future and has notified staff and customers.

The agents argue the design of the 38 two, three and four bed houses and 14 two bed flats, all accessed from the present main entrance to the garden centre, will complement the locality ‘offering a contemporary style inspired by the best local precedents’.

They describe the centre, which was subsequently purchased by Scotland based Strikes, as ‘small scale’ and insist ‘there is an established need in New Ferry (sic) for affordable housing.

The plans are said to ensure privacy for neighbours ‘within reasonable guidance’ while parking will be to recent borough council agreed standards.

Of the homes, all 100% affordable, 24 will be affordable rent and 28 shared ownership.

The new build, say the agents, will ‘breathe life into a site requiring investment and regeneration’ with ‘obvious benefits of new affordable housing for the community’.

A ‘Save Sycamore Park Garden Centre’ group has been started on Facebook with neighbour Sue Morgan saying: “I live directly across the road and will be objecting to the proposed building on the land.

“Not only will the centre be sorely missed by all residents and visitors to the area it will be an accident waiting to happen on the main road.”

Strikes has been offered an opportunity to comment.