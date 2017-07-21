Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Ellesmere Port and put behind bars.

Tony Skillicorn was jailed for 68 months when he appeared at Chester Crown Court on July 4, after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs which related to cocaine and heroin.

The 45-year-old was arrested after police raided his address on Pound Road in Little Sutton on a drugs warrant last month.

He was ordered to pay £2,346.21 forfeiture and a £170 victim surcharge.