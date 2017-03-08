Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist whose life was ruined after she was crushed by a left-turning HGV has won the right to millions in damages after a Court of Appeal battle.

The 53-year-old woman suffered life-changing injuries when her bike collided with the lorry in Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port, in May 2011.

She suffered three cardiac arrests, was unconscious for a month, in intensive care for 12 weeks, and in hospital for 15 months.

Catastrophic head injuries have left her intellectually impaired and she will be confined to a wheelchair and dependant on 24-hour care for life.

Through her family, she sued for damages and has now won the right to a massive compensation package.

The High Court ruled HGV driver Robert McIntosh mostly to blame in November 2015 and that finding has now been upheld by the Court of Appeal.

It means the woman, who cannot be named, will receive 70% of the full value of her claim, once it is assessed.

The court heard Mr McIntosh had been stationary in Whitby Road, intending to turn left into Cromwell Road.

However, he was straddling two lanes of traffic and - judges found - did not take enough care in checking his mirrors.

As he began his turn, the cyclist began to pass him on his left, colliding with the HGV, which was owned by Cromwell Road-based Northern Case Supplies.

At the High Court, Judge Philip Raynor QC found that Mr McIntosh had not carried out his observations with “reasonable care and skill”.

Had he done so, he would have been able to see the cyclist approaching from behind him before he turned.

The HGV’s indicators would not have been visible to the cyclist as she approached, said the judge.

But, reducing her right to damages by 30 per cent, he said that, had she been acting “carefully”, she would not have tried to overtake.

The case reached the Court of Appeal as lawyers sought to overturn, or reduce, the cyclist’s right to compensation.

The judge should have found that the cyclist was so far behind the lorry that he would not have seen her before he started to turn, it was argued.

Rejecting the appeal and upholding the cyclist’s right to damages, Lord Justice Treacy said Judge Raynor had assessed the relevant evidence in the case.

His finding that she would not have been able to see the indicators until she had passed a car behind the lorry was “unimpeachable”, he said.

“By that stage, it would have been too late to avoid a collision,” he continued.

He added: “I consider that the judge was entitled to find that [the HGV] was potentially a very dangerous machine.

“Its size and bulk were such that, in the event of collision, it constituted a very serious danger to a person in the position of the claimant.”

Lord Justice Christopher Clarke and Lord Justice David Richards agreed and the appeal was dismissed.