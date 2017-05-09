Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Cheshire College students from Ellesmere Port had a bite of the Big Apple

A group of 45 of the college’s business, retail and performing arts learners enjoyed a five-day once in a lifetime trip to New York City.

Navigating the streets and subways of Manhattan the students had an insight into the fast-paced atmosphere of New York and visited some of the city’s most iconic attractions.

The sights included Central Park, the Empire State Building, Times Square and Ground Zero.

During their tour they had a chance to check out some of the cultural and musical influences the city has to offer including a backstage experience at the Radio City Music Hall, the National History Museum and Strawberry Fields.

A trip down 5th Avenue provided an opportunity for the 15 business and retail students in the group to undertake their retail research with the chance to explore famous flag ship stores including Burberry, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The performing arts students also found time to enjoy a performance of the hit show Wicked on Broadway.

“It was phenomenal to have the opportunity to visit New York. Wicked was simply amazing and I loved Times Square. It really was the best trip ever,” said acting student Imogen Dingle, 18.

Wendy O’Connor, 30, also studying acting, added: “Thank you to West Cheshire College, I had such a fantastic time and loved every second.”

She added: “A once in a lifetime trip with some treasured memories.”

For the business students, Wall Street was calling and their explorations led them to the financial district.

After taking in the nonstop round-the-clock community for working, living, and entertaining, the students also visited the Supreme Court where they watched a trial in progress.

Paul Moss, programme leader performing arts and an acting tutor at the college, said: “We live in a global climate and therefore it’s important for students to gain an international understanding.

“Trips such as this provide students with valuable experiences and allow them to see things with a new and different perspective.

“The trip has been really inspiring for the students enabling them to develop their creativity and broaden their horizons.

“We know all the students enjoyed their time in New York and we hope to organise another equally influential trip soon.”