West Cheshire College’s technical theatre team celebrated their 15-year anniversary in style.

The Ellesmere Port campus off Sutton Way saw an event attended by current and former students as well as partners of the college.

The celebration is said to have marked the evolution of the college’s technical theatre programme and to have recognised students’ achievements over the years.

Hosted by higher national diploma (HND) technical theatre students, the event showcased the progress and development the students have made since attending the course from when it all began in 2002.

Special recognition was given to Josh Jones, who produced an incredible light show on the night, Dan Angel who stage-managed the event and Jordan Barnes who kept the entertainment flowing throughout the evening.

College tutor Angie Berwick said: “The event was an opportunity to really reflect on the 15 years that have yielded such great success for the students.

“It was a special night for all of us and we are immensely proud of how the students have developed since completing the course.

“It was also fantastic that our partners were involved in celebrating this key milestone.”

International supplier of lighting equipment ROBE loaned the college a substantial amount of equipment in support of the event ‘and are an incredible partner to have on board’, said Angie.

“We must also thank Lumen, another local partner that donated and loaned equipment to the college and who are also an employer on our apprenticeship programme. Finally we were delighted that MSP, another of our partners could join us at the event, it was great to see them there and enjoy the celebrations.”

The evening included a performance from Jordan Barnes, along with fellow college dancers, a short awards ceremony for outstanding achievement in technical theatre and a collection of photo memories shared from the past 15 years.

Richie Nield and Joe Dowling, ex-student and now lighting designer, both gave guest speeches recognising the importance of the course and how it helps support students to reach their goals and further their careers.

Successful former students who have studied technical theatre at the college include Jack Mawdsley who became the youngest senior technician on board Disney Cruises, James McMahon, now the managing director of UK Events Group, Joe Dowling from Ellesmere Port, a touring lighting engineer and designer currently on tour in the USA, Lisa Clarke also from Ellesmere Port, now production coordinator at the BBC and Mike Dunn, an event and production manager at the Liverpool Echo Arena.

“It’s truly remarkable to see how the course has helped students to get to where they are today. The students are such a credit to the college,” added Angie.