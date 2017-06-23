The sun shone when Ellesmere Port took part in what was hoped would be the biggest community event since the jubilee.

The Great Get Together was organised locally by EPNAVCO, the Ellesmere Port and Neston Association of Voluntary Community Organisations.

10 year old Neve Manning practices CPR techniques assisted by Watch Manager Hannah Caulfield of Red Watch Ellesmere Port at The Great Get Together at Ellesmere Port. Picture: Steve Cawood
The Whitby Road hub has previously arranged events to celebrate The Big Lunch, a national initiative supported by the Eden Project with the aim of bringing communities together.

Drum tutor and musician Felix Ngindu gives lessons in the skills required to play the African drum at The Great Get Together at Ellesmere Port. Picture: Steve Cawood
This summer they signed up to the get together, also organised nationally by the Eden Project, which took place in the Civic Hall and on the Civic Square.

Enjoying the sunshine (left to right) are Steve O'Sullivan, Terry Busch and Danielle Mills at The Great Get Together at Ellesmere Port. Picture: Steve Cawood
EPNAVCO said: “The Great Get Together is inspired by the ethos that we have more in common than that which divides us. We simply want to bring our communities together and celebrate all that is good in Ellesmere Port and unites us as a town.”

Ellesmere Port Mayor Cllr Nicole Meardon chats with Toni Cioma MBE Chairman of the Ellesmere Port/Reutlingen Friendship Group and Mohammmed Lukman of The British Bangladeshi Community at The Great Get Together at Ellesmere Port. Picture: Steve Cawood
The four hour community fun and food event provided an opportunity for voluntary organisations to get together, share food, promote their activities and recruit new volunteers.