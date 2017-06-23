Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun shone when Ellesmere Port took part in what was hoped would be the biggest community event since the jubilee.

The Great Get Together was organised locally by EPNAVCO, the Ellesmere Port and Neston Association of Voluntary Community Organisations.

The Whitby Road hub has previously arranged events to celebrate The Big Lunch, a national initiative supported by the Eden Project with the aim of bringing communities together.

(Photo: Steve Cawood)

This summer they signed up to the get together, also organised nationally by the Eden Project, which took place in the Civic Hall and on the Civic Square.

(Photo: Steve Cawood)

EPNAVCO said: “The Great Get Together is inspired by the ethos that we have more in common than that which divides us. We simply want to bring our communities together and celebrate all that is good in Ellesmere Port and unites us as a town.”

(Photo: Steve Cawood)

The four hour community fun and food event provided an opportunity for voluntary organisations to get together, share food, promote their activities and recruit new volunteers.