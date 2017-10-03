Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s built in Ellesmere Port and it’s heading south - a long way south.

Australian brand Holden has revealed its all-new Astra Sportwagon has landed down under to complete its most advanced small car range ever. It joins an Astra hatch and an Astra sedan.

An online commentator reported: “The UK-built (Opel/Vauxhall-based) Astra load-lugger joins the Poland-made Astra hatch and Korean-made (Chevrolet-based) Astra sedan in Holden’s globalised small-car family.”

Holden suggests its ‘new kid on the block’ offers customers ‘a sleek and stunning blend of car-like dynamics and drivability with SUV-like space’.

Combining ‘sleek sports design with room for the whole family’ it is said to be ‘bursting with technology’.

Following its popularity with European customers and utilising the same ‘design language’ as the award-winning Astra Hatch, the incoming Astra Sportwagon boasts a spritely 1.4-litre turbo engine with six-speed automatic transmission and stop/start technology across the range according to Holden.

The brand adds: “Arguably the greatest attraction for adventuring families is Astra Sportwagon’s internal storage, with over 1,600 litres of boot space ensuring even the most indecisive of luggage packers is taken care of.

“Precious cargo is protected by a full suite of active safety technology including auto emergency braking, lane keep assist and forward collision alert in addition to a rear view camera.”

Customers will also find features including a hands-free power tailgate and passive entry/push-button start combining for ultimate driver convenience.

Holden’s executive director sales, Michael Filazzola, says the Sportwagon ‘provides style, space and technology to customers whilst not sacrificing the engaging driving dynamics Astra has built its reputation on’.

“With Astra Sportwagon joining Astra hatch and Astra sedan, we’re making sure there’s an exciting and desirable Holden small car to suit any taste or circumstance,” he believes.

“Astra Sportwagon gives customers the best of all worlds with sleek, stylish design and impressive interior space, all supported by a wealth of driving and infotainment technology.”

The car was designed and engineered alongside the hatch at Opel’s Russelsheim headquarters, says Holden ‘and built in the UK at Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port manufacturing facility’.

Holden says the Astra Sportwagon will be the 13th new vehicle to be launched since its commitment in 2015 to introduce 24 new models by 2020.

Vauxhall describes the move as ‘good news’ and points out: “As the only producer of the Sports Tourer and Australia now sourcing the Opel/Vauxhall model range for its Holden range, Ellesmere Port is back to producing Astra for Australia.”

The plant has also built previous generations of the Holden Astra for Australia.