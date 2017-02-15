Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port belly dancer has her 'brio' back.

Grandmother Lynda Thompson, 64, was forced to hang up her veil when she was struck by agonising pain.

But Lynda, from Stanney Grange, is now looking to a return to the dance floor with help from Brio Leisure at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

She spent 12 years as a cabaret belly dancer before chronic osteoarthritis brought her shimmying to an abrupt halt.

“Increasingly I found I was in agony. Simple tasks such as doing the housework or even getting in and out of a car were so painful I ended up in tears,” she said.

A mum of three grown up daughters she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and sent for physiotherapy treatment.

Lynda continued: “I’d had pain in my back and neck ever since the girls were small but I just got on with things. The belly dancing was something I enjoyed and I joined a troupe that danced at festivals and events.

“I began to notice that doing the figure of eight movements aggravated my pain and I was also finding it really difficult to carry the equipment we needed for the shows.”

After a number of physio sessions Lynda’s GP referred her to Brio Leisure where she qualified for a free 12 weeks’ worth of visits.

This was followed by a discounted trial membership at the sports village under Brio’s community health initiative operated by health and wellbeing service the Cheshire Change Hub.

“It was fantastic,” said Lynda. “Inside three months of being referred by the GP I was feeling completely different.

“After the trial I decided to become a full member. The Brio team advised which exercises to do and I also joined some of the fitness classes such as Zumba and Pilates.

“Because I’d given up dancing I’d put on weight but that soon came off and I developed a new lease of life and loads more energy. My quality of life has really improved so much so I’m aiming to go back into belly dancing as soon as possible.”

Lynda’s transformation has also inspired her husband David to improve his fitness. He’s vowed to join his wife at Brio as soon as he recovers from a hip replacement operation.

“I think it’s important to be as fit as you can be and feel as good as you can for the age you are. Joining Brio has helped me enjoy life again,” said Lynda.

The GP referral scheme is part of the range of services provided by the Cheshire Change Hub.

Details of the initiative, designed to offer people the support they need to live happier, healthier lives, can be found at www.brioleisure.org or www.cheshirechangehub.org .