A 71-year-old woman is in a 'stable' condition after being hit by a car in Chester earlier this week.
She had been taken to hospital after the crash on the A51 on Monday (April 24).
The pedestrian had been knocked down in Vicars Cross at about 8.40pm.
No other vehicles were involved.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said the woman was now in a 'stable' condition at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
A 41-year-old man, from Chester, had been 'assisting officers with their enquiries'.
Police had also appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
The A51 had to be shut through Vicars Cross immediately after the crash, but had reopened by Tuesday morning.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 918 of April 24.
Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.