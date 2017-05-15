Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddisbury’s Green Party candidate says he is standing for election to ‘make a difference’ to the people of the world.

Mark Green, a school governor who is training for ordination in the Church of England, wants faith to be at the heart of his politics and is standing for policies that ‘protect and enhance the planet’.

He said: “I believe there is a different way of doing things, and I’m standing to make a difference. I am standing for the things that matter, the people of this country and the world; I’m standing for a properly funded education system that doesn’t land our children with a lifetime of debt.

“I’m standing for a housing policy that ensures everyone has fair access to a safe and secure roof over their heads; I’m standing for policies that protect and enhance the planet we live on.

“I’m standing for the things that matter. If they matter to you, then please stand with me and vote Green.”