Eastgate Clock and Chester Town Hall will be bathed in green light this February as part of a regional charity campaign.

Let’s Go Green for Clatterbridge will see dozens of iconic monuments across Cheshire and Merseyside illuminated in support of the charity.

It is all to mark the launch of the New Cancer Hospital Appeal, which is raising money for a specialist facility to be built in the heart of Liverpool.

Residents are invited to take part in the campaign by lighting up their homes, schools or offices between February 3 and 12.

Other ways to take part include wearing green clothes, baking green cakes, holding a green themed party or throwing green gunge over family and friends.

A spokesperson for Clatterbridge said: “We want to do the best we can today for patients in the future, so that in years to come our children and their children have access to the best care and treatment available.

“It couldn’t be simpler – everyone pays £1 and wears an item of green clothing for the day. It’s a really fun and easy way to support local people with cancer.

“By joining in, you’ll be contributing to a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform cancer care for patients young and old across the region.

“Whether you go head to toe in green, dye your hair green or don some green socks, you can get involved anywhere.”

To find out more and to set up a fundraising page call 0151 556 5566 or click here.