Many of us are looking forward to a welcome four day break for Easter, but how will it affect our local shops?

We've put together a handy guide to what times shops in Chester and Cheshire Oaks are open over the Bank Holiday weekend so you won't need to panic if you run out of essentials.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Chester

Good Friday - 9am - 5.30pm

Easter Saturday - 9am - 5.30pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 10am- 5pm

Forum Shopping Centre, Chester

Good Friday - 9am-5.30pm

Easter Saturday - 9am-5.30pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 11am-5pm

Primark Chester

Good Friday - 9am-6.30pm

Easter Saturday - 8.30am - 6.30pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm

John Lewis Chester

Good Friday - 9am-6pm

Easter Saturday - 9am-7pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 10am-6pm

McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks

Good Friday 9am - 8pm

Easter Saturday 9am-8pm

Easter Sunday 10am - 6pm **

Easter Monday 9am - 8pm

** Nike, Next, Clarks, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jacques Vert, Moss, Adidas, M&S, Gap, Superdry, Hugo Boss Menswear, Michael Kors, Burberry stores will not be open on Easter Sunday

Supermarkets in Chester

Tesco

Delamere Street Tesco Express - Thursday April 13- Monday April 17 6am-11pm

Pepper Street - Thursday April 13 - Monday April 17 7am - 11pm

Sealand Road

Good Friday 6am - midnight

Easter Saturday 6am -midnight

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am- 6pm

Asda

Saltney

Good Friday 7am - 10pm

Easter Saturday 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday Closed

Easter Monday 7am - 8pm

Chester Greyhound Park

Good Friday 24 hours

Easter Saturday Closes at 10pm

Easter Sunday Closed

Easter Monday 8am - 8pm

All Morrisons stores

Good Friday - open until 9pm

Easter Saturday - Normal opening hours

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday 8am- 7pm

Waitrose

Good Friday - 8am - 8pm

Saturday April 15 - 7am- 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm

Sainsburys

Watergate Street - Thursday April 13 - April 17 7am- 11pm

Caldy Valley

Good Friday - 7am- 10pm

Easter Saturday - 7am- 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm

Cheshire Oaks - same as above

All Aldi stores

Good Friday 8am-10pm

Easter Saturday 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday Closed

Easter Monday 8am-10pm