Many of us are looking forward to a welcome four day break for Easter, but how will it affect our local shops?
We've put together a handy guide to what times shops in Chester and Cheshire Oaks are open over the Bank Holiday weekend so you won't need to panic if you run out of essentials.
Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Chester
Good Friday - 9am - 5.30pm
Easter Saturday - 9am - 5.30pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 10am- 5pm
Forum Shopping Centre, Chester
Good Friday - 9am-5.30pm
Easter Saturday - 9am-5.30pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 11am-5pm
Primark Chester
Good Friday - 9am-6.30pm
Easter Saturday - 8.30am - 6.30pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm
John Lewis Chester
Good Friday - 9am-6pm
Easter Saturday - 9am-7pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 10am-6pm
McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks
Good Friday 9am - 8pm
Easter Saturday 9am-8pm
Easter Sunday 10am - 6pm **
Easter Monday 9am - 8pm
** Nike, Next, Clarks, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jacques Vert, Moss, Adidas, M&S, Gap, Superdry, Hugo Boss Menswear, Michael Kors, Burberry stores will not be open on Easter Sunday
Supermarkets in Chester
Tesco
Delamere Street Tesco Express - Thursday April 13- Monday April 17 6am-11pm
Pepper Street - Thursday April 13 - Monday April 17 7am - 11pm
Sealand Road
Good Friday 6am - midnight
Easter Saturday 6am -midnight
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am- 6pm
Asda
Saltney
Good Friday 7am - 10pm
Easter Saturday 7am - 10pm
Easter Sunday Closed
Easter Monday 7am - 8pm
Chester Greyhound Park
Good Friday 24 hours
Easter Saturday Closes at 10pm
Easter Sunday Closed
Easter Monday 8am - 8pm
All Morrisons stores
Good Friday - open until 9pm
Easter Saturday - Normal opening hours
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday 8am- 7pm
Waitrose
Good Friday - 8am - 8pm
Saturday April 15 - 7am- 8pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm
Sainsburys
Watergate Street - Thursday April 13 - April 17 7am- 11pm
Caldy Valley
Good Friday - 7am- 10pm
Easter Saturday - 7am- 10pm
Easter Sunday - Closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm
Cheshire Oaks - same as above
All Aldi stores
Good Friday 8am-10pm
Easter Saturday 8am-10pm
Easter Sunday Closed
Easter Monday 8am-10pm