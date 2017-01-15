Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area of Duke’s Drive in Chester has been transformed into a new community space.

United Utilities and LiMA have recently been working to install a new pipeline through the council-managed section of the historic route.

Duke’s Drive, which is popular with walkers, runners and bird spotters, was originally a carriage drive to the Duke of Westminster’s Eaton Hall estate.

It stretches from Overleigh just south of the Grosvenor Bridge to the heart of the estate.

In addition to the pipeline work, the contractors also kindly devoted staff time and materials to create a path and rockery in the new community garden area, next to the gates at Overleigh Roundabout.

The project aims to create a garden containing wildflowers and orchard trees for the enjoyment of the community, which will encourage residents to come and help with planting and management of the area.

United Utilities, with its contract partner LiMA have been on site since February 2016, with works and reinstatement anticipated to finish at the Duke’s Drive in the next month or so.

Representatives of both organisations, conservation volunteers from Turning Point and members of Friends of Duke’s Drive joined staff from CW&C Greenspaces and Localities and councillors Razia Daniels and Neil Sullivan at a ‘thank you’ event to acknowledge the valued contribution from United Utilities and LiMA and their assistance in ensuring the pipeline project ran smoothly, with minimal disruption to site users and visitors.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing councillor Louise Gittins said: “The new community space would not have been possible without the help of United Utilities and all our wonderful volunteers. It is a great example of what can be achieved when everyone pulls together.

“Residents will soon have an area they can be proud of which will be a great community asset: wildflower planting and benches will be in place ready for next spring.”

Project manager from United Utilities Daniel Smith said: “We’re delighted we have been able to play our part in helping to create such a fantastic community space for all to enjoy.”