The latest cold snap across the North West is expected to bite back tonight (Friday, January 13).

While snow is unlikely, roads which have not been treated are at risk of icing over.

A small mix of snow, sleet and hail fell across Cheshire West on Thursday evening.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Cheshire West from 4pm on Friday to midday on Saturday.

Drivers are warned to expect tricky conditions overnight and asked to plan ahead.

The Met Office chief forecaster said: "A cold north to northwesterly airstream will maintain the risk of wintry showers through Friday night and Saturday morning.

"However, amounts of snow are likely to be very variable with some places remaining dry altogether.

"Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur.

"This may lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and longer journey times."

Snow did fall in parts of Helsby and Northwich as well as rural areas of the borough on Thursday, but it quickly melted away.

Cheshire Police said they were called out to 34 reports of road traffic collisions in just seven hours, between midnight and 7am on Friday, which is 'more than usual'.

Latest forecasts say rain is likely in the early hours of Saturday morning.

