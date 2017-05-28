Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who caused the death of a Chester businessman and his partner by careless driving has been put behind bars.

Lawrence Layton Lougher was sentenced to 12 months for causing the fatal crash when he performed a 'last-minute' manoeuvre on the A470 in April 2015, reports The Daily Post .

Stephen Probert, who ran Stash Fine Yarns near Sealand Road, was killed when his motorbike was involved in the collision with Lougher's BMW.

His partner Joanne Winder, who was a pillion passenger on the bike, died of her injuries in hospital a few days later.

The couple, who were described as 'soul mates', lived in Colwyn Heights near Colwyn Bay.

Sentencing Lougher at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday (May 26), Judge Mervyn Hughes said: “Your driving fell below the standards expected of a careful and vigilant motorist.

“No sentencing that I could impose today could reflect the extent of the grief felt by the bereaved families.”

The crash took place near Llanrwst in April 2015 as Lougher tried to turn right off the A470 and onto a minor road.

Judge Hughes told the sentencing hearing that, while sentencing Lougher was 'fraught with difficulty', he had to take into consideration the two lives lost.

He said Lougher, of Longden Avenue, Attlestone, Surrey, had not indicated his intention to turn off and had performed a 'last-minute' manoeuvre which gave the couple no chance of avoiding the collision.

Lougher was also disqualified from driving for two and a half years, and must take an extended re-test when he becomes eligible again.