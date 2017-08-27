Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester has played host to the city's fest ever Vegan Festival.

Dozens of foodies turned out to the Queen Hotel and Carriage Shed on City Road last Sunday (August 20) to sample tasty food and a wide range of stalls.

Organisers Farplace Animal Rescue, who are based in Co. Durham, are keen to spread the word of veganism in the North, following in the footsteps of similar festivals in Liverpool and Manchester.

Traders included Chester vegan cosmetic brand Fairypants and a host of other small vegan businesses as well as larger, more established businesses like the creators of Besos de Oro, a premium vegan friendly Irish cream liquer.

Fairypants founder Natalie Pierce-Jones said: "The festival was very busy, there were lots of local faces, but also lots of people who had travelled - some from as far as the North Wales coast.

"We sold out of our new pressed glitter palettes, and also the new Queen of Leftovers recipe cards.

"All of the traders were really pleased so I'm sure they will all come back for the next Chester Vegan Festival," she added.