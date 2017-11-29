Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pet-owner whose Jack Russell chewed its own leg off has been banned from keeping dogs for a decade by the courts.

Fifty-eight-year-old Peter Neville Tellet's dog SpongeBob chewed off his back foot and part of a lower right leg, Flintshire Magistrates Court heard.

Described as a 'dog-lover all his life', Tellet said he noticed his pet had lost its foot two weeks before RSPCA inspectors visited his home in Sealand.

But, he did not think the terrier was in pain because he did not 'howl or cry', so he did not seek veterinary treatment for SpongeBob.

Tellet, of East Green, had three dogs and five puppies at his home when inspectors visited on July 18.

Solicitor Glen Murphy, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told the court sitting at Mold that inspector Fred Armstrong called at the Tellets' home and spoke to his partner.

She showed SpongeBob to Mr Armstrong and told him the injury had been noticed some two weeks earlier but that they did not have the money to take him to the vet, Mr Murphy said.

She agreed to sign over the dog, together with two others, to the RSPCA.

Tellet was interviewed and said that he had SpongeBob for nine years.

Tellet said he believed the dog had done it to himself and that it did not howl or cry, and he did not consider it to be in pain, Mr Murphy added.

Tellet who had kept dogs “all his life”, admitted to Mr Armstrong: “I should have done more,” the court heard.

Mr Murphy said that a lack of money was no reason not to seek veterinary attention for an animal.

Vet David Harlow who treated SpongeBob after he was seized said the dog was “quiet and miserable”.

Its wounded leg was “swollen and painful” and the vet suspected it was infected.

The wounds were also consistent with the claim that the dog may have chewed off its own foot, the court was told.

The leg injury would have been extremely painful and the vet said that the dog would have been in chronic and acute pain since it happened, Mr Harlow said.

It had undergone unnecessary suffering by failure to seek veterinary attention. SpongeBob also had teeth missing and may have had teeth knocked out.

All vets were under a duty to provide pain relief to prevent suffering whether payment was made or not, he added.

Tellet admitted a cruelty charge between July 4 and July 18 and was banned from owning a dog for 10 years.

He was placed on a 12 week tagged curfew to remain indoors each night between 7pm-7am and was ordered to pay £300 costs and a £85 surcharge

Judge Gwyn Jones told Tellet he would have to make urgent arrangements to have any remaining dogs rehoused.

Tellet, who had no previous convictions, could not do unpaid work because of a heart condition.

Defending solicitor Brian Cross said that his client had “always been a dog lover”.

Unfortunate due to ill-health including a heart condition, he had been unable to look after the dog for a short period.

Mr Cross said that he had a number of testimonials from neighbours whose pets had been cared for by Tellet and he was described as very reliable and trustworthy.

Other than the injury to its leg, the dog had appeared in good health, was kept in a kennel and had food and a garden to exercise.

It was not a case of deliberate cruelty.

“He has owned dogs for 45 years and has always treated his dogs with care and affection,” Mr Cross said.