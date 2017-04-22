Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple who met in the Midlands are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Now Geoff and Ann Reynolds are both retired teachers, but they met at a dance in Kidderminster at Ann’s teacher training college.

Geoff was at a teacher training college in Birmingham.

They were married in Worcester on April 22, 1957.

Geoff was born in Chester within the city walls and the couple lived in Vicars Cross for many years before moving to Burton Green near Rossett.

Both taught in Chester schools, Geoff in Handbridge and Ann in Blacon.

Geoff has had a lifelong association with the beautiful game and during his National Service in 1954 he played against Wales, Leeds and Juventus legend John Charles.

He was involved as secretary of the Cheshire Schools FA and the Chester Schools FA for over 45 years, for which he was awarded the MBE and is a life member of both organisations and the English Schools FA.

The couple have three children Julia, Mark and Sarah and six grandchildren.

They will mark the event with a celebration with family and friends.